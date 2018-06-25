Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/26/18)

MODESTO
What: League of Women Voters - Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: This month's topic is, "Dealing with Opioids in Stanislaus County". Lynn H. Raible, the Chief Medical Officer of the Aegis Treatment Center in Modesto, will discuess the prevalence, genetic factors contributing to addiction and the various treatment options. The luncheon is open to the public, cost is $15.00 and reservations are not required. Vegetarian lunch also available at same price. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Rotary Club of Modesto Flex
When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.
Where: Chartreuse Muse, 918 10th St.
Info: Modesto area community and business leaders are invited to learn more about Rotary and the Rotary Club of Modesto Flex. This free event begins at 5:45 p.m. and includes appetizers, wine and networking. Registration is recommended. For more information contact Debra Hendricks at 209-574-5000 or Cory Swank at 209-557-8866 and register at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register or visit rotary5220.org for more information.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Public invited to technology workshop and meeting with Bob Meyer, who will discuss his visits to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View and the Apple Park Visitors Center in Cupertino. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday
Where: Cornerstone Community Bldg., 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City, Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is a one stop online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events for your child of all ages, or their special needs podcast, attend their monthly parent support meetings or simply connect with other parents, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
DENAIR
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Services District, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. & noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will offer two diesel train rides on every Wednesday, through August 15, at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Then at 11 a.m., young guests (ages up to 6) can enjoy “Story Time” reading activities in the Caboose while children ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Jr. Rangers program that engages children with railroad history in an authentic setting and hands on track building with replica kid-sized track equipment. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission cost is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
SONORA
What: A Night with Saturn
When: Saturday, 9 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area hosts a planetary viewing party. Saturn will be at close approach to the earth with its surface fully illuminated by the sun. See Saturn and its largest moons while learning about its place in the solar system. Telescopes are available for viewing. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: CSU Stanislaus Summer Youth Writing Workshop
When: July 9-20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: CSU Stanislaus - Bizzini Hall, 1 University Circle
Info: CSU Stanislaus will be offering is summer youth writing workshop for students entering grades 2-8 in the fall. The program offers a unique opportunity for students to develop their writing talents. Under the leadership of Great Valley Writing Project teachers, participants have an opportunity to grow as writers. Registration for the two-week camp is $275. For more information about Writing Workshop visit www.csustan.edu/gvwp/turlock. To register on CashNet visit commerce.cashnet.com/GVWP.
25 YEARS AGO: ConAgra Frozen Food workers at the Kilroy Road plant were among the many Stanislaus County workers to join unemployment rolls. The unemployment rate increased to 17.7 percent in May from 16.5 percent in April in Stanislaus County, according to data released by the state Employment Development Department. Only a handful of the frozen food plant's 600 workers stayed on to shutter the plant. The May 1993 statistics for each county compared with April figures and figures for May 1992:
STANISLAUS -- 150,200 people employed, 32,300 unemployed, for a 17.7 percent unemployment rate, compared with 16.5 percent in April and 17.1 percent in May 1992.
SAN JOAQUIN -- 191,500 people employed, 30,100 unemployed, for a 13.6 percent unemployment rate, compared with 13.3 percent in April and 13.4 percent in May 1992.
MERCED -- 70,650 people employed, 13,175 unemployed, for a 15.7 percent unemployment rate, compared with 16 percent in April and 16.7 percent in May 1992.
TUOLUMNE -- 18,575 people employed, 2,300 unemployed, for an 11 percent unemployment rate, compared with 10.7 percent in April and 10.5 percent in May 1992..
