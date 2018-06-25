Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/25/18)

MODESTO
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to veterans. The commission meets the fourth Monday of each month. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Sufferers, survivors and caregivers invited to program featuring Jen Mank, art therapy doctoral candidate. Mank will guide the group through verbal and nonverbal exploration of fact and emotions connected to depression. After the program, men and women can break into groups. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information, contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: CVHCC Job Fair
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 K St.t
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public and job seekers to its bilingual job fair. The fair is presented by Entravision and CVHCC and encourages job seekers to dress for success and bring plenty of resumes. Job seekers will also receive free evaluations on their resume and participate in the workshop, “How to do your very best at a job interview”. For more information, call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com.
What: First annual Celebrating Frida Fiesta
When: Sunday, July 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bank of Stockton parking lot, 1302 J Street
Info: Modesto’s State Theatre will be showing the movie “Frida,” a biography of Frida Kahlo.” Vendors from the area will be selling their handcrafted items, succulent plants, paintings and more. The event is free to the public. There will also be a best-dressed Frida contest at 3:30 p.m.; prizes will be awarded. The State Theatre is also showing the movie at 1 p.m., cost $8. For more information, call 209-585-6590.
MI-WOK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok Prescribed Burn
When: Continous
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The U.S Forest Service has plans for a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest. The project area is located along Forest Road 3N24, off Italian Bar Road -Forest Road 2N63 - south of Deer Creek. Burning is contingent on weather, fuel moisture, and air quality. The planned size of the prescribed burn is up to 140 acres. For more information, call 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: TheForest Service plans a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest. Project area is located approximately half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road on Summit Ranger District. The community is asked not to report as a wildland fire. The prescribed burn may continue through June as long as conditions allow. The planned size is up to 49 acres. For more information, call 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
STANISLAUS FOREST
What: Stanislaus National Forest Restrictions
When: Through April 20, 2019
Where: Candy Rock Quarry
Info: Stanislaus National Forest supervisor, Jason Kuiken, signed Forest Order STF 2018-01 limiting the hours shooting enthusiasts may use Candy Rock Quarry on Calaveras Ranger District. The order, which is in effect until April 20, 2019, allows discharging a firearm within the Candy Rock Quarry Shooting Restriction Area only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Candy Rock Quarry Shooting Restriction Area includes the Candy Rock Quarry and all National Forest System lands that are 150 yards from the outer boundary of the quarry. To view the forest order and accompanying maps, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/stanislaus.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments