Fire in west Modesto displaces 4 adults, causes estimated $85,000 in damage

A two-alarm fire at a home in west Modesto displaced four adults and caused an estimated $85,000 worth of damage on Sunday night.
Nobody was injured.
At about 6:15 p.m., Modesto and Ceres fire department crews were called to the home on Westridge Place just south of Blue Gum Avenue on a report of smoke showing.
When crews arrived, they found smoke in the back of the home and fire inside.
Crews initially went inside to attack the fire. However, dense smoke and an inability to access the attic due to vaulted ceilings forced the fire to be fought temporarily from the outside. There also was concern about a roof-mounted HVAC unit.
After ventilating the roof and mounting an attack from an aerial ladder, crews went back inside to finish the job.
All occupants were out of the house.
The Red Cross was called to assist in housing.
Seven engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs were called to the incident.
