Sonora man missing since Thursday found dead on property near his home

A Sonora man last seen at his home Thursday morning was found dead near an adjacent property, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday afternoon.





No foul play is suspected.

On Thursday, a search for Donald Clark, 66, was conducted after it was discovered he went missing with his vehicle, wallet and cell phone still at his Rimrock Road residence.

On the Tuolumne County Incident Feed page on Facebook last week, Angelic Hardie posted that local hospitals and places he's known to frequent had been checked.

"My mom left for an hour and when she returned home he was gone," she wrote. "House and shop were all locked up, all his belongings were here and there is no sign of him."





Clark had two artificial knees so it was unlikely he walked far, Hardie wrote.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office alerted media that his body had been found and said an investigation was ongoing. They added that there were no additional details, and asked people to respect the family's privacy.