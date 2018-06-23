Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/23/18)

MODESTO
What: Identity Theft Presentation
When: Monday, June 25, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto
Info: Woodland West Community Neighborhood will host the Modesto Police Department Property Crimes Unit for a presentation on financial elder abuse, phishing, scams and fraud. Refreshments will be served. Public meeting, all welcome. For more info contact Terhesa Gamboa at 209-576-8484 or wwestcn@gmail.com.
What: Special Needs in My City Inc. Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday
Where: Cornerstone Community Building, 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Nonprofit online resource center for families with individuals with special needs offers information about resources and events for children of all ages. Visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Public invited to technology workshop and meeting with Bob Meyer, who will discuss his visits to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View and the Apple Park Visitors Center in Cupertino. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Friends of the Modesto Library Benefit
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: State Theater, 1307 J St.
Info: A portion of the proceeds from a screening of the film “American Animals” at the State Theatre will benefit Friends of the Modesto Library, which provides materials and services for the Modesto branch. “American Animals” is the true story of four young men who attempt to execute the biggest art heist in U.S. history. Tickets are $10, available at the box office or thestate.org.
DENAIR
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Services District, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offer two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m. ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
SONORA
What: A Night with Saturn
When: Saturday, June 30, 9 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area hosts a planetary viewing party. Saturn will be at close approach to the earth with its surface fully illuminated by the sun. See Saturn and its largest moons while learning about its place in the solar system. Telescopes are available for viewing. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Monday, June 25-Friday, June 29
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: A few seats still available for Animation Basics class for ages 0-14 years; cost is $150. Other camp days designed for different age groups also offered. For more information on each camp and to register call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761, x101 visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
What: CSU Stanislaus Summer Youth Writing Workshop
When: July 9-20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: CSU Stanislaus Bizzini Hall, 1 University Circle
Info: For students entering grades 2-8 this fall, this program offers an opportunity for students to develop writing talents. Registration for the two-week camp is $275. For more information visit www.csustan.edu/gvwp/turlock. To register on CashNet visit commerce.cashnet.com/GVWP.
