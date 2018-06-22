Search under way for Sonora man missing since Thursday morning

A Sonora man last seen at his home Thursday morning about 9:15 has been reported missing by his family, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says.
The vehicle, wallet and cell phone of 66-year-old Donald Clark all were still at his Rimrock Road residence.
Clark is described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Photos show him with a goatee and sometimes wearing a ball cap. He was last seen in a T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes.
On the Tuolumne County Incident Feed page on Facebook, Angelic Hardie posted that local hospitals and places he's known to frequent have been checked.
"My mom left for an hour and when she returned home he was gone," she wrote. "House and shop were all locked up, all his belongings were here and there is no sign of him."
Clark has two artificial knees so it's unlikely he walked far, Hardie wrote.
Anyone who has seen Clark or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.
