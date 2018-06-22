Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/23/18)

MODESTO
What: California Audio Roots Project
When: Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Friends of the Modesto Library and Modesto Sound invite the public to attend a free event celebrating the completion of the first season of The California Audio Roots Project, a series of sound recordings depicting life in the Central Valley. Guests will meet the participants and hear some of their stories. Modesto Sound is converting the recordings to podcasts for broadcast on local radio stations. Visit modestolibraryfriends.org.
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets. The commission meets the fourth Monday of each month. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Sufferers, survivors and caregivers invited to program featuring Jen Mank, art therapy doctoral candidate. Mank will guide the group through verbal and nonverbal exploration of fact and emotions connected to depression. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: CVHCC Job Fair
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 K St.
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public and job seekers to a bilingual job fair presented by Entravision and CVHCC. Job seekers should dress for success and bring resumes. They will also receive free evaluations on their resume and can participate in a “How to do your very best at a job interview” workshop. For more information, call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month for a free tour of its historical and classic aircraft. For more information, contact the airport at 209-668-5542, Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
SONORA
What: Audubon Society Bird Outing
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Indigeny Reserve, 14679 Summers Lane
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society (CSAS) outing will be led by Kit DeGear, who expects to see warblers, vireos and flycatchers. Attendees gather at the reserve’s parking lot. The walk will last two to three hours; attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars/scopres, hat, sunscreen and water. Bird watchers are asked to wear muted colors. For more information contact Kit DeGear at 925-822-5215.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Board of Trade had been looking for farm laborers and found many among local youth. Boys and girls who wanted employment were steered toward fruit picking jobs. Farmers seeking fruit workers, were instructed to notify Secretary McCabe with the number of pickers they required in advance.
