Sheriff's office searching for teen missing from Arnold

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teenager who has been missing from the Arnold area since Thursday.
Colt Price, 14, was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored swim trunks, brown flip flops and carrying a blue, Hawaiian-print backpack. He was riding a purple- and silver-colored mountain bike and heading toward White Pines Lake.
Price was supposed to return home by dark.
Anyone with information about Price's whereabouts is asked to call the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office at 209-754-6500.
