What were giant babies and breast balloons doing in downtown Modesto?

Giant dancing babies and helium-filled breast balloons on Tenth Street Plaza. There's something you don't see every day.
The spectacle created by PETA in downtown Modesto on Thursday afternoon may have given people of a certain age a flashback to the dancing baby Calista Flockhart's title character frequently imagined on the 1997-2002 hit series "Ally McBeal."
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals brought out its big babies — two people wearing inflatable costumes — to give away vegan frozen treats to passersby. The point of the towering toddlers and the breast balloons, said PETA spokesman Matt Bruce, is that cow milk is for calves and human milk is for babies.
The So Delicious brand desserts the babies handed out are examples of creamy, flavorful alternatives to dairy products, he said.
Tenth Street Plaza was picked for the giveaway (during National Dairy Month) because it gets a lot of foot traffic. The noon hour — while still just pushing the high 70s on the thermometer on Thursday — attracted plenty of takers.
