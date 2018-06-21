Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/22/18)

MODESTO
What: Special Needs in My City Inc. Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday, June 28
Where: Cornerstone Community Building, 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Nonprofit online resource center for families with individuals with special needs offers information about resources and events for children of all ages. Visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP.
What: Healthy Aging Volunteers Needed
When: Through Sunday, July 1
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: Healthy Aging and Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach a weekly 2-hour course that meets for eight weeks. Must commit to teaching two classes. Contact Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Saturday, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Salvation Army Red Shield Center, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Saturday, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
DENAIR
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, June 28, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Services District, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest approximately half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road on Summit Ranger District. The community is asked not to report it as a wildland fire. The 49-acre prescribed burn may continue through June as long as conditions allow. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
SONORA
What: New Melones Summer Activities
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area will offer a water safety class. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
What: Audubon Society Meeting and Potluck
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Ambulance Building, 18440 Striker Court
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society (CSAS) gathering is open to members and members of the community. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own place setting. A short video on ospreys breeding at New Melones will be shown. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106 or visit centralsierraaudubon.org.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Monday, June 25-Friday, June 29
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: A few seats still available for Animation Basics class for ages 0-14 years; cost is $150. Other camp days designed for different age groups also offered. For more information on each camp and to register call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761, x101 visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that farm groups made appeals to their congressmen for assistance in planned curtailing of butane supplies. Major oil companies affirmed the curtailing of butane for domestic and commercial use by Oct. 1, 1943. Butane was used on and for farm equipment up and down the San Joaquin Valley. Rep. B.W. Gearheart, 9th District, said he would look into the planned shortage and possible relief for the farmers.
