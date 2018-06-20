Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/21/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Public invited to technology workshop and meeting with Bob Meyer, who will discuss his visits to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View and the Apple Park Visitors Center in Cupertino. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: California Audio Roots Project
When: Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Friends of the Modesto Library and Modesto Sound invite the public to attend a free event celebrating the completion of the first season of The California Audio Roots Project, a series of sound recordings depicting life in the Central Valley. Guests will meet the participants and hear some of their stories. Modesto Sound is converting the recordings to podcasts for broadcast on local radio stations. To join, or for more information, visit modestolibraryfriends.org.
What: CVHCC Job Fair
When: Tuesday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 K St.
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public and job seekers to a bilingual job fair presented by Entravision and CVHCC. Job seekers should dress for success and bring resumes. They will also receive free evaluations on their resume and can participate in a “How to do your very best at a job interview” workshop. For more information, call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com.
What: Friends of the Modesto Library Benefit
When: Friday, June 29, 7 p.m.
Where: State Theater, 1307 J St.
Info: A portion of the proceeds from a screening of the film “American Animals” at the State Theatre will benefit Friends of the Modesto Library to provide materials and services for the Modesto branch. “American Animals” is the true story of four young men who attempt to execute the biggest art heist in U.S. history. Tickets are $10, available at the box office or thestate.org.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month for a free tour of its historical and classic aircraft. For more information, contact the airport at 209-668-5542, Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Riverbank City Hall, 2561 Third St.
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
SONORA
What: New Melones Summer Activities
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area will offer a water safety class. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: AARP Smart Driver Basic Course
When: 8 a.m.-noon Thursday and Friday
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: Eight-hour course for senior drivers. Complete this course for a discount on automobile insurance good for three years. Those who have taken this course before can renew certificates by attending. Fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register call 209-216-5631.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Community Action Commission received a grant to help disadvantaged youth, announced by Rep. John J. McFall. The United States Office of Economic Opportunity granted the organization $14,600 to hire youth in several low-income target communities.
