Big, blow-up babies to come bearing a gift from PETA in downtown Modesto on Thursday

Vegan ice cream in downtown Modesto is nothing new. A vegan doughnut and gelato shop opened on Needham Street in late 2016, though it closed April 11.
But people dressed as giant babies to give away vegan ice cream? That's a new one.
And it's happening during National Dairy Month.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent out a news release saying that Thursday at noon "in dairy farm-filled Modesto," several people in 8-foot-tall baby costumes will hand out soy-, almond- and/or oat-based ice cream to passersby.
PETA picked bustling Tenth Street Place for its giveaway. "We wanted a popular location for foot traffic, and we've been at that location before," PETA senior campaign specialist Matt Bruce said by phone while driving up from Los Angeles for Thursday's event.
Specifically, PETA chose the area outside the Loard's ice cream parlor at 10th and J streets. Thing is, the Loard's shop closed earlier this month.
PETA knew that, Bruce said, and it's a great spot to remind people on a hot June afternoon that refreshing frozen treats don't have to come at cows' expense. The big babies and their helpers will hand out So Delicious bars and sandwiches.
The company and others in the dairy-free industry make frozen desserts from almond, cashew, soy, coconut, rice and other milks, Bruce said, and "I think people will be really surprised at how creamy they are."
The point of the giveaway, PETA says, is that cows' milk is for babies — their babies (aka calves) — and humans should choose plant-derived milks, ice creams and cheeses instead.
"Every bottle of cow's milk represents the pain of a mother whose calves were taken away from her on cruel dairy farms," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in the news release.
So why the giant baby costumes, and not probably less freaky looking cow costumes? "PETA has been doing outrageous visuals for decades," Bruce said, "so we have to keep upping the ante."
Using the costumes helps illustrate PETA's point that cow milk is for calves and human breast milk is for babies, and no longer needed when children are past infancy, he said. "We're urging people to do what's best for their health and for animals," Bruce said, saying that going vegan can reduce risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, even acne.
Vegan products are more than nondairy. A vegan food includes nothing animal-derived, including gelatin, eggs and honey.
The Johns Hopkins Medicine vegan food guide online cites the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in saying, "appropriately planned vegetarian diets, including total vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthful, nutritionally adequate and may provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases. Well-planned vegetarian diets are appropriate for individuals during all stages of the life-cycle including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood and adolescence and for athletes."
But it does include the caveat, "any restrictive diet can make it more difficult to get all the nutrients your body needs. A vegan diet eliminates food sources of vitamin B12, which is found almost exclusively in animal products, including milk, eggs, and cheese. A vegan diet also eliminates milk products, which are good sources of calcium."
Stanislaus County is among the nation's top producers of cow milk, with an estimated $612 million in gross income to farmers in 2016. The county's almonds were worth $1.3 billion that year; a tiny portion went into almond milk.
