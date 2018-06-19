Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Music by Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band, $5 entry fee; $5 sandwich and chips. Dances help support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: Empire School Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: District Office, 116 N. McClure Road
Info: The Empire Union School District regular board of trustees meeting along with the Empire Public Facilities Financing Corporation Board of Directors starts in closed session and open to the public at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the district office 209-521-2800 or visit empire.k12.ca.us or agendaonline.net/Public/empireunion to get a copy of the agenda.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Fair Food Friday
When: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road., Ste. 15
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly event. Visitors order from a menu of fair food staples like food on a stick, deep fried foods and desserts. The event is free to enter, purchase required on all food items. For more information call 209-343-6292.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offer two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m. ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
SALIDA
What: Community Health Fair
When: Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Brightwood College, 5172 Kiernan Court
Info: Brightwood College hosts a free community health fair with access to health-related checks and activities for all ages. The fair also will feature free massages, blood pressure checks and more. Refreshments will be provided. For more information call 209-543-7000 or visit www.brightwood.edu/locations/modesto-ca/.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Subbasin Outreach Workshop
When: Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive
Info: Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan will hold a community outreach workshop to discuss and share updates on Turlock Subbasin activities. For more information or to obtain the agenda call 209-883-8374 or email info@turlockgroundwater.org or visit turlockgroundwater.org.
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Monday, June 25-Friday, June 29
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: A few seats still available for the Animation Basics class, designed for ages 10-14; cost is $150 for the week. The center will also have other camp days designed for different age groups. For more information on each camp and to register call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto Board of Education had been forced into cost cutting measures due to Proposition 13 of at least10 percent from the budgets of the elementary and high school districts. The state legislature had not decided how best to finance schools and other local governmental agencies. The board was considering cuts of up to $3.5 million, with the possible loss of jobs to school employees.
