Husky-mix pups adopted from Stanislaus animal shelter faster than you can say 'mush!'

What's it worth to some people to adopt a husky mix from the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency? A night sitting outside, to start with. And more than the couple of hundred dollars a latecomer reportedly offered to buy a spot in line.
Seven Siberian husky-German shepherd mixes were snapped up Tuesday morning as soon as the doors opened and they went up for adoption at the Cornucopia Way shelter south of Modesto.
Oakdale resident Ronda Aguayo set up her camping chair at about 1 p.m. Monday after seeing the litter of pups and learning when they'd be available. The four males and three females, estimated by Animal Services to be 10 weeks old, are strays brought in by a Crows Landing resident on Thursday.
Aguayo's 13-year-old Chow Chow-German shepherd mix died recently. She'd gone deaf, could hardly walk and wasn't eating. Aguayo wasn't planning to quickly get another dog, she said, but her 4-year-old border collie misses his sibling and the huskies were irresistible.
"They're very protective of their owners, and lovable," said Aguayo, who grew up with a full-blooded husky. "They love to play and to pull — that's what they did, pull sleds. They like to be kept busy."
Huskies are smart, she said, and even smarter when combined with shepherd. Chief, as she named her pup, will join his big brother at her horse ranch in Oakdale.
Aguayo, who was first in line for the adoptions, said a woman came by Animal Services on Monday afternoon or evening and initially offered $100 to buy any of the first seven parties' place in line. Turned down, she upped her offer to $200, but still found no takers.
The woman left, but returned later to try her offer again. None of those waiting, who by Tuesday morning had bonded and dubbed themselves "the wolf pack," bit.
Right behind Aguayo in line were mother and grown son Nora and Joshua Moreno of Modesto. Each adopted a puppy — males they named Koda and Blue.
The dogs have a roughly 5-year-old German shepherd mix, Delilah, waiting at home to meet them, Nora Moreno said. The family's other dog, a purebred German shepherd named Samson, died in 2015, and Delilah has needed companionship, Moreno said. "I told her already, and she's prepared to be a big sister," she said.
Though adopted, the pups will be spayed and neutered by Animal Services, so went nowhere Tuesday.
Husky puppies are a rarity at the shelter, Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Executive Director Annette Patton said. However, a second litter may be up for adoption soon. Six husky pups arrived with their mom, an animal-control officer said. She was found to be microchipped, so the shelter will hold onto them while the owner is sought.
As dogs in the shelter become available for adoption, they're posted at www.stanislausanimalservices.com/adopt-dogs.shtm.
Next Monday through Friday, June 25-29, people who visit the shelter to adopt dogs and cats will find that Best Friends Animal Society is picking up the tab, Patton said. "We've done clear-the-shelter one-day events when there's been a big donation," she said, but this is unprecedented.
Best Friends is paying the adoption fees — $90 for dogs, $45 for cats — all week. The cost covers spaying/neutering, microchips and vaccinations. Dog licensing is required and an extra cost.
The support of Best Friends "prepares us for our busiest time of year," Patton said. "The Fourth is around corner and the shelter usually fills up." Fireworks scare pets, who find ways to escape their homes and yards, she said.
Owners come home from being out for the day or being on vacation and find their pets missing. The good news, Patton said, is that most of the pets are reunited with their families.
