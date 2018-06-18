Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/19/18)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Study Session
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Trustees will be meeting for a board study session in the district’s Board Room. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Genealogical Society Ice Cream Social
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road Telle Center (north parking lot)
Info: Jeff Vailant of Napa will discuss the topic; "Lies, Lies, Lies", the stories our ancestors told and the roadblocks they created and ideas on how to find the truth. For more information contact Diane Seiger at 818-419-6739 or email dmes449@aol.com.
What: Soroptimist International New Members Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Concetta’s, 1205 J St.
Info: Soroptimist International aims to help women and girls reach their full potential. There will be appetizers and drinks, along with guest speaker Amber Flores from the Gallo Center for the Arts. Space is limited, call or email to confirm open space, call Debi Campbell at 209-541-6055 or email at d1982coe@aol.com or JoAnn Found at 209-985-0074 or email mouthdoctr@comcast.net.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave
Info: Public invited to technology workshop and meeting with Bob Meyer, who will discuss his visits to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View and the Apple Park Visitors Center in Cupertino. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Municipal Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month for a free tour of its historical and classic aircraft. For more information, contact the airport at 209-668-5542, Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
SONORA
What: New Melones Summer Activities
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area will offer a water safety class. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
RIVERBANK
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Riverbank City Hall, 2561 Third St.
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
TURLOCK
What: AARP Smart Driver Basic Course
When: Thursday and Friday
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: This is the basic eight-hour course for senior drivers who have not taken it before. Courses are Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. Learn how to avoid a crash even though the other driver is at fault. Complete this ourse and get a certificate for a discount on your automobile insurance that is good for three years. Fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register call 209-216-5631.
25 YEARS AGO: The Modesto A's defeated the Bakersfield Dodgers 14-0 at John Thurman Field. The win clinched a share of the California League North Division title, leaving Modesto's magic number at 1 for a chance at its first outright divisional title since 1985. Modesto scored 13 runs the first five innings with Jason Giambi and Dane Walker hitting homers and Terance Frazier going 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs. In the first-half season series with Bakersfield, Modesto outscored the Dodgers 67-19 with a perfect record of 7-0.
