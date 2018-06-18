Evacuations ordered near Coulterville as fires break out throughout the region

Firefighters battled blazes across the region, including one near Coulterville that has prompted mandatory evacuations in the area.

The Wheeler fire broke out Monday afternoon near Coulterville, according to the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

Though initially measuring only 30 acres, the fire is challenging because of dense fuel and steep terrain, CalFire said in a post on Twitter. After initially being reported in the early afternoon, by 3:07 p.m. the Wheeler fire had grown to 90 acres.

#Wheeler Fire is 30-40 acres. Crews are challenged by steep terrain, heavy fuels and access difficulties. Mandatory evacuations are in place for Mary Harrison Mine Rd, Old Hwy 49 Rd., Crown Lead Rd., and Hwy 49... https://t.co/RTSdPhO554 — CAL FIRE MMU (@CALFIREMMU) June 18, 2018

The Mariposa County sheriff issued mandatory evacuations for the areas of Mary Harrison Mine Road, Old Highway 49 Road, Crown Lead Road and Highway 49 between Crown Lead Road and Highway 132. The town of Coulterville was under an evacuation advisory, meaning that residents should be ready to leave should it become necessary.

An evacuation center has been set up at Lake Don Pedro Elementary School, 2411 Hildago St. in La Grange.

Late Monday afternoon, officials said the evacuated areas would be opened up at 6 p.m., for residents only.

Highway 132 remained open, officials said.

In Merced County, firefighters had 50 percent control on a fire that broke out Sunday on Highway 152 near Dinosaur Point. The Dinosaur fire has consumed 180 acres.

Closer to home, Modesto firefighters worked on a grass fire along Highway 99 near Hatch Road and earlier Monday battled a fire near Creekside Golf Course in Modesto.

Conditions for fire are only going to get worse this week, as dry conditions continue and temperatures climb into the triple digits. The National Weather Service advised of excessive heat for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

"High temperatures Friday and into the weekend will increase heat-related illnesses for those exposed to prolonged outdoor heat, especially the elderly, children and other sensitive groups," forecasters said in a message sent out Monday. "North wind on Saturday will increase the potential for fire starts and spread."