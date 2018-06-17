Small plane in distress makes emergency landing on Highway 49 near Columbia, CHP reports

A small airplane landed safely Sunday on Highway 49 near Columbia after having engine trouble, the California Highway Patrol said. No injuries were reported.
The unnamed pilot had taken off from Columbia Airport in a Boeing biplane when he lost fuel to the engine at about 4:45 p.m., Sgt. Michael Brush said. The plane landed on 49 just south of the Stevenot Bridge over New Melones Reservoir, he said.
No vehicles were on the highway at the time, and the pilot was able to push the plane off to the shoulder, Brush said. The craft was not damaged, he said.
The CHP closed the highway so the plane could be refueled and take off again.
