Stanislaus County birth announcements (06/18/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
June 6
RAMIREZ: Valerie Yajaira, Keyes, boy
GOMEZ: Aidee and Carlos Arreola, Keyes, boy
HURST: Kirsten, Turlock, boy
June 7
SANCHEZ: Rocio, Ceres, girl
PAEZ: Toni, Ceres, girl
June 9
CANTRELL: Ana and Andrew, Turlock, girl
June 10
STARR: Joy and Adam, Turlock, boy
SEARLES: Jessica, Turlock, girl
TOTH: Amber, Turlock, boy
June 11
FUENTES: Nancy and Andres, Livingston, boy
RAMIREZ: Dulce, Delhi, girl
YANG: Nang and Kou Thao, Delhi, boy
FRANCIS: Giselle, Turlock, boy
Comments