News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (06/18/18)

Bee Staff Reports

June 17, 2018 02:29 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

June 6

RAMIREZ: Valerie Yajaira, Keyes, boy

GOMEZ: Aidee and Carlos Arreola, Keyes, boy

HURST: Kirsten, Turlock, boy

June 7

SANCHEZ: Rocio, Ceres, girl

PAEZ: Toni, Ceres, girl

June 9

CANTRELL: Ana and Andrew, Turlock, girl

June 10

STARR: Joy and Adam, Turlock, boy

SEARLES: Jessica, Turlock, girl

TOTH: Amber, Turlock, boy

June 11

FUENTES: Nancy and Andres, Livingston, boy

RAMIREZ: Dulce, Delhi, girl

YANG: Nang and Kou Thao, Delhi, boy

FRANCIS: Giselle, Turlock, boy

  Comments  