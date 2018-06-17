Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: Public invited to lunch meeting, presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Listen and dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: CVHCC Job Fair
When: Tuesday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 K St.
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public and job seekers to a bilingual job fair presented by Entravision and CVHCC. Job seekers should dress for success and bring resumes. They will also receive free evaluations on their resume and can participate in a “How to do your very best at a job interview” workshop. For more information, call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com.
What: Summer Food Service Program
When: Through June 29, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Various locations
Info: The Stanislaus Union School District offers its Summer Food Service Program, administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The district will offer breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. free for ages 18 and younger at: Chrysler Elementary, 2818 Conant Ave.; Eisenhut Elementary, 1809 Sheldon Drive; Agnes Baptist Elementary, 1825 Cheyenne Way; lunch only at Muncy Park, 2410 Janna Way; dinner only at Prescott Junior High, 2243 Rumble Road, 4 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Shena Wilson at 209-545-1856 or email swilson1@stanunion.k12.ca.us.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month for a free tour of its historical and classic aircraft. For more information, contact the airport at 209-668-5542, Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/ public. For district information, call 209-895-7700 or visit patterson.agendaonline.net.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The U.S. Forest Service plans a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest located approximately half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road. The community is asked not to report this as a wildland fire. The up to 49-acre prescribed burn continues through June as long as conditions allow. For more information, call 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.5
Comments