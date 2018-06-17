Explosion reported at Modesto Junior College

Firefighters are on scene of a reported explosion at Modesto Junior College.
The incident was reported about 6 a.m. in the pool area of the east campus of the college at 435 E. College Ave. in Modesto.
Early reports indicate that chlorine exploded, breaking some windows. No injuries have been reported. Coldwell Avenue is closed between College Avenue and Tully Road.
A hazardous materials team is at the scene, and staff from the Modesto Irrigation District, Pacific Gas & Electric and the Stanislaus County Department of Environmental Resources are en route.
We will have more on this story later today.
Comments