Modesto Fire Department firefighters look over an explosion site on the east campus of Modesto Junior College near the pool area. A large explosion could be heard for miles around just before 6:30 a.m., Sunday June 17, 2018.
Explosion reported at Modesto Junior College

By Marty Bicek

June 17, 2018 08:11 AM

Firefighters are on scene of a reported explosion at Modesto Junior College.

The incident was reported about 6 a.m. in the pool area of the east campus of the college at 435 E. College Ave. in Modesto.

Early reports indicate that chlorine exploded, breaking some windows. No injuries have been reported. Coldwell Avenue is closed between College Avenue and Tully Road.

A hazardous materials team is at the scene, and staff from the Modesto Irrigation District, Pacific Gas & Electric and the Stanislaus County Department of Environmental Resources are en route.

