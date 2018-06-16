Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/17/18)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, rooms 502/503
Info: Members and attendees share what works for them for their neuropathy pain. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Senior Mental Health Awareness
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: CareMore Care Center, 1801 H St.
Info: Free Senior Educational Series held the third Tuesday of each month for seniors. For more information contact Courtney Morse at 209-530-7520 or email courtney.morse@caremore.com or visit caremore.com.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave
Info: Public invited to technology workshop and meeting with guest speaker Bob Meyer who will discuss his visits to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View and the Apple Park Visitors Center in Cupertino. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
JAMESTOWN
What: Father’s Day Train Rides
When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The “Movie Star Locomotive” Sierra No. 3 will take passengers on excursion rides, a six-mile, 45-minute roundtrip. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission cost is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest located approximately half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road on Summit Ranger District. The community is asked not to report this as a wildland fire. The up to 49-acre prescribed burn continues through June as long as conditions allow. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
SONORA
What: New Melones Summer Activities
When: Saturday, June 23, 8 a.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area will offer a water safety class. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTIES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Riverbank City Hall, 2561 Third St.
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
