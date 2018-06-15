Driver in fatal Merced County bus crash now charged in child sex-crimes case

Rescue crews remove a bus passenger while responding to the scene of a charter bus crash on northbound Highway 99 between Atwater and Livingston, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. According to the California Highway Patrol, four people are dead and at least five more suffered major injuries when the bus carrying about 30 people struck a large pole holding the highway exit sign for Hammatt Avenue. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com