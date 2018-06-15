Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/16/18)

MODESTO
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Saturday, 9 to 10 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for this program that pairs community members with high school students who would most benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender, and when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
What: Senior Mental Health Awareness
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: CareMore Care Center, 1801 H St.
Info: Free Senior Educational Series held the third Tuesday of each month for seniors. For more information contact Courtney Morse at 209-530-7520 or email courtney.morse@caremore.com or visit caremore.com.
What: CVHCC Job Fair
When: Tuesday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 K St.
Info: The Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public and job seekers to bilingual job fair presented by Entravision and CVHCC. Job seekers should to dress for success and take resumes. Job seekers will also receive free evaluations on their resume and can participate in a “How to do your very best at a job interview” workshop. For more information call 209-789-5123 or email info@cvhcc.com.
What: Summer Food Service Program
When: Through June 29, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Various locations
Info: The Stanislaus Union School District offers its Summer Food Service Program, administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The district will offer breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. free for ages 18 and younger at: Chrysler Elementary, 2818 Conant Ave.; Eisenhut Elementary, 1809 Sheldon Drive; Agnes Baptist Elementary, 1825 Cheyenne Way; lunch only at Muncy Park, 2410 Janna Way; dinner only at Prescott Junior High, 2243 Rumble Road, 4 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Shena Wilson at 209-545-1856 or email swilson1@stanunion.k12.ca.us.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month for a free tour of its historical and classic aircraft. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542, Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/ public. For district information, call 209-895-7700 or visit patterson.agendaonline.net.
SALIDA
What: Veterans Advisory Commission Meeting
When: Monday, June 25, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission seeks for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend. The Commission represents all veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer on a strategic priority committee. For more information contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto National Farm Loan Association, an organization covering Stanislaus County, received its charter and, with it, the ability to issues federal loans to local farmers. Farmers could have applied for loans at 5.5 percent interest for terms of 5 to 40 years.
