Manteca-area winery CEO will lead California industry group for a year

Chris Indelicato, president and CEO of Delicato Family Vineyards near Manteca, will serve as chairman of the Wine Institute board over the next year.
The San Francisco-based group promotes California wine, much of it produced at Delicato and other large wineries in and near Stanislaus County.
The new chairman is a grandson of Gaspare Indelicato, who planted the family’s first vineyards in 1924. The company makes wines from coastal and other regions under labels such as Bota Box, Gnarly Head, Noble Vines, Z. Alexander Brown and Black Stallion Estate Winery.
Jay Indelicato, the brother of Chris, was the Wine Institute chairman for 2007-08.
Riverbank honors park advocate
A trail in Jacob Meyers Park will now bear the name of Scott McRitchie, a longtime volunteer in Riverbank causes.
The City Council voted Tuesday to honor McRitchie, whose name already was on the campground at the Stanislaus River attraction.
McRitchie has been active in recreation, housing, budget and other city functions, a memo to the council said.
Orthopedic program accredited
The Valley Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto has passed the latest standards of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
All medical residency programs around the country must pass the new Single Accreditation System going into effect in 2020, a news release said. The review includes curriculum, faculty credentials and volume of patients.
“We are proud of our program and want people to know we are training the future of orthopedic surgery right here in the Central Valley,” said Dr. Marc Trzeciak, founding director of the residency. “We continue to attract talented and prestigious students.”
Doctors plans to have 16 orthopedic surgery residents for the upcoming academic year.
And finally ...
Sierra Repertory Theatre has received a $5,000 grant from the Save Mart CARES Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Modesto-based grocery chain.
The money will go to staging low-cost matinee performances for students at SRT’s locations in Columbia and East Sonora. The program also provides study guides, guest speakers and backstage tours.
