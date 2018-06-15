Stanislaus County Coroner seeks family of three people

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for family or friends of three people who died recently. Katrena Simon, 55, died Wednesday at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Family or friends are asked to call Det. Frank Leyva at 209-567-4480. Debra Hardy, 58, died June 6 of natural causes at the Modesto Residential Living Center, according to the office. And a Turlock man, whose name has not been determined, died June 9 at a home in Turlock. The man, believed to be Latino and in his mid 50s, went by names that included Jose Luis Jiminez, Jesus Guillen Jiminez and Jose Luis Pimentel. Family members of Hardy and the Turlock man are asked to call Detective Matthew Dessert at 209-567-4480.
