Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/15/18)

MODESTO
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Saturday, 9 to 10 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for this program that pairs community members with high school students who would most benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender, and when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
What: All-Teens Craft Fair
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The public is invited to the Stanislaus County Library’s annual All-Teens Craft Fair at the Modesto Library. Local teens will showcase and sell handmade crafts priced at $10 or less. This event offers teens an opportunity to learn about sales, customer service and money management. Free parking is available in the parking lot behind the library and on surrounding streets. For more information, contact the Modesto Library’s Children and Teen Department at 209-558-7810.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from Peripheral-Neuropathy, caretakers and supporters. The meeting will be held in the church conference rooms. The featured guest speaker will be Samantha Borba from Healthy Agings Young at Heart Exercise Group. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
JAMESTOWN
What: Father’s Day Train Rides
When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The “Movie Star Locomotive” Sierra No. 3 will take passengers on excursion rides, a six-mile, 45-minute roundtrip. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission cost is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest located approximately half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road on Summit Ranger District. The community is asked not to report this as a wildland fire. The up to 49-acre prescribed burn continues through June as long as conditions allow. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
STANISLAUS FOREST
What: Summit Ranger District Prescribed Burn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest, approximately 6 miles northeast of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 5N02, in the vicinity of Dry Meadow Fire Station, Township 5N, Range 17E. The community is asked not to report this as a wildland fire. The 1,090 acre prescribed burn continues through June as long as conditions allow with ignition of approximately 50 to150 acres planned daily. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.5
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors planned to bill the War Department for road damage caused by the hauling of building materials and supplies for the war effort. Damage was estimated at $20,000 to roads in the eastern and western sections of the county. County Surveyor George Macomber said the federal government would only reimburse where military maneuvers had been conducted, but a formal damage claim had to be presented first.
Comments