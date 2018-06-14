Two structures destroyed in Tuolumne County fire

A fire east of Jupiter in Tuolumne County destroyed two outbuildings Wednesday afternoon before being contained to three acres.
At about 3:40 p.m., firefighting personnel and sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a structure fire at 28580 Italian Bar Road near Rose Creek Circle, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.
One structure had been destroyed at that time and four others were threatened. By about 5:10, two buildings and a vehicle had been lost to the fire. Residents of the area were out of their homes as deputies continued to check for possible evacuations.
There were no reports of injuries, and a 6:15 p.m. update said the fire had been contained with retardant. Forest Service firefighters were continuing to work to put out the flames.
Comments