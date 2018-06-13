Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/14/18)

MODESTO
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker Melba Hibbard, Emergency Services Manager, will discuss the Office of Emergency Services and its training program. Contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase and free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups and Web-and telephone-based groups also available. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Lil’ Kids, Big Trucks
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Remax/Target Parking Lot, 220 Standiford Ave.
Info: Climb aboard and explore different trucks, emergency vehicles, farm equipment and construction machines. This family event is supported by local law enforcement, emergency services, construction companies and equipment suppliers. All proceeds support development of The Awesome Spot Playground at Beyer Park. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; kids free up to 12 years. For more information call or visit www.eventbrite.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
NEWMAN
What: Healthy Choices Summit
When: Thursday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St.
Info: Features the "weigh-in" of the local “Biggest Loser” contest where teams of five to 10 battle for the title in an eight-week weight loss program. Keynote speaker Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Public Health Officer for Stanislaus County, will discuss Nutrition 101: Sustaining a Healthy Lifestyle. The free health summit also features vendor demonstrations, health videos and free healthy sandwiches. For more information contact Supervisor Jim DeMartini’s office at 209-525-4470.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTIES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Friday, 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Ceres City Hall, 2561 Third St.
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. In Ceres, representatives from Senator Anthony Cannella and Assemblyman Adam Gray’s offices also will be present. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported from the Capital Improvement Program budget study session that Modesto households would need water meters installed in response to an inadequate water supply for the City of Modesto. Public Works Director Ross Campbell estimated that within 5 years drinking water from the city’s wells would be unsuitable for public consumption.
Comments