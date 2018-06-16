Kindness and courage, hard work and heart. That's what dads are made of.

Good news for dads and future dads.
Once little kids (mostly, little boys, and certainly not all of them) get past that "My dad is stronger than your dad" age, it’s not how brawny or brainy you are that ends up mattering. It’s how much heart you have.
For Father's Day, The Bee asked children, young and grown, what makes or made their dads special. We heard about hard work and sacrifice. About shenanigans and senses of humor. About courage and kindness.
Eight-year-old Jackson Wagoner of Omaha, Neb., was in Modesto last week to visit "Grammy," aka Cindy Hutchings. He shared that on a family trip to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk during the week, dad Damon Wagoner saw a child caught in an undertow. The little boy was being pulled out, and Damon rushed into the "huge" waves to rescue him, Jackson said. "It's pretty amazing what he can do."
Devin Best of Modesto said he treasured the time he had with his dad as a child because Jeffrey Best worked graveyard shifts and slept during the day. He missed some milestones, Jeff said, like Devin teaching himself to ride a bike.
But from basketball to skateboarding to video games to music, he threw himself into his son's passions as much as he could, Devin said. "When I buy cars, my dad makes sure he knows the cars inside and out," he said. "It's a great trait as a father to take an interest in what your kids have an interest in."
One of the favorite memories they share goes back to when Devin was just a little guy. Before bedtime, he'd set up his beloved wrestling figures — The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Undertaker — into action poses, then go to sleep. "My thing was, during the night I’d go in and change the figures — Rock is getting beat down or something like that," Jeff said. "He’d get up in the morning, see it and freak out because he thought that when he was asleep, they were actually fighting. And I’d play along. 'Oh, yeah, man, Rock was tearing up Triple H and then he got beat down …' I thought that was the cutest thing."
Pamela Rettig Dubbs said her dad, Tom Rettig, also had a good sense of humor and was a car guy. "Fords were all he ever owned," the Modesto resident said. "One time when I was a young girl, a boy came to take me out. ... Ben had a beautiful Chevelle SS, silver with black racing stripes, cool Hurst shifter. I was more enamored with the car than him. My dad looks out the window and says, 'Hmm, I had a Chevy once. Drove it around the block and sold it.' I was mortified, but now I laugh. Ben still has that car and he and I have a laugh over it at car shows. My daddy has been gone six long years now and I will miss him forever."
What Kayla Hernandez of Modesto adores about her dad, Roberto Rodriguez of Ceres, is that it doesn't matter to him in the least that she and her siblings are not his biological children. He loves them as his own and does anything and everything to see them happy, she said. There's "not a single man alive that can take his place."
Fellow Modestan Justin Osbourne feels much the same way about his stepdad, Gary Baumgartner. "When my mom got really sick before she passed, he took such great care of her," Osbourne said. "He did everything from cooking to helping her shower and get dressed." He made sure his wife's final years were good ones. "Most guys would have left, but he stood up to the plate. You really couldn't ask for a better father — I don't tell him enough and I hope he knows, I love him so much. ...
"I now have a stepdaughter who I am very close to. She is my child and I learned it from my stepfather, (who) taught me that you don't have to be blood to be family."
It sounds as though Ceres resident Vondredi Balcorta was like many teens, avoiding her dad, Frank, as much as she could at that age. Then he was gone. "He passed in my early 20s," she said. "I realize now what made him so great, so special. The lessons he tried to teach me, showing me how be a responsible person through his leadership. All the things he didn't have to do but did anyway: Through school, flat tires, countless animals he let me keep, you know, until they 'found a home.' And through heartbreaks he was always there."
Michael Swaim of Modesto said his father, Raymond, also passed away. "But every year, around this time, I remember so many of the things he taught me. He taught me honesty, and the reward of working hard. Kindness towards others, regardless of who they were. Helping those less fortunate. Oftentimes, I will pause before doing something, and wonder what my dad would think. He is still a giant in my eyes, and I will forever walk in his shadow."
Barry Jackson of Modesto praised dad Bill Jackson for his love of animals and his strong work ethic. The latter is a trait several children cited.
"Our dad worked nights for 25 years because the shift paid more and there are six kids in my family," Jennifer Peterson Webber of Modesto said. "He always had good work ethics, a caring heart for anyone in need and loved us all equal." At age 88, Orangevale resident Robert Peterson still works in his quarter-acre garden "and provides his community with his bountiful harvest daily," his daughter said.
Webber is among a few people who noted that their dads served not only their families, but their nation. Francis E. O'Brien, 94, served in World War II and still lives in the Modesto home where he and his wife raised a family of 14 children, said daughter Joanne Hooman. A teacher at Riverbank and Oakdale high schools, O'Brien "taught us all how hard work pays off and how important each of are to him and my mother."
Salida resident Tina Angelo Tadlock's dad, Larry Angelo, served in the Air Force in Vietnam. He raised her and her sister by himself since the girls were 13 and 11. "He taught us morals, responsibilities, he made sure we had a good education," she said. Larry's 75 now, retired from a career with AT&T, and lives in Manteca. "I’m raising teenagers now," Tina said, "and my dad has always been the man I call for support, guidance and advice."
