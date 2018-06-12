Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 7 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the California Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow, Modesto Irrigation District, Hart Ransom School District and Salida Fire. For more information, email Woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: High School Pre-Participation Sports Screenings
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Enochs High School Gym, 3201 Sylvan Ave.
Info: Doctors Medical Center is providing pre-participation sports screenings for all Modesto City Schools high school students on Thursday at Enochs High School. Screenings are $25, and DMC will donate 100 percent of the funds to the High School Student Body Accounts. The DMC Trauma Team will also be on hand with concussion goggles to teach athletes the signs and symptoms of concussions. There will also be tips on proper hydration, as well as additional sports-related activities. AMR will be conducting CPR and AED training. For more information call 209-578-1211 or visit www.dmc-modesto.com.
What: Flag Day Luncheon by LCR
When: Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Members and the public are invited to Latino Community Roundtable's Flag Day Luncheon. Donna Linder, Stanislaus County Clerk Recorders Office and Debbie Barrera, community advocate with “We Are La Raza” will speak. Linder will be providing information on the June primary election results and other topics around elections. Barrera will be speaking on social justice issues including those members of the community without a voice. Lunch will be served, cost is $20 at the door. For more information, contact Aaron Anguiano, 209-567-1040.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 pm.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia way
Info: The South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council will meet for a regular council meeting. The South Modesto MAC meets every 2nd Thursday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Co. Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors hold their monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, with the exceptions of May, July and December. Meetings are held in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
OAKDALE
What: Society for disAbilities Day on the Farm
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Jim & Patti Sanchez Ranch, 8700 Woodward Lake Drive
Info: The Society for disAbilities invites children and “kids” at heart with disABILITIES to this interactive event. Participants and their families will have the opportunity to go horseback riding, play some carnival games, arts and crafts, pet some farm animals and more. The event is free to. For more information call 209-524-3536 or email channa@societyfordisabilities.org visit societyfordisabilities.org/programs/day-on-the-farm.
SONORA
What: Concession Development and Operations
When: Through Monday, July 23, at 4 p.m.
Where: Online
Info: The Bureau of Reclamation announced the open bidding period for recreation development and operation of a marina at New Melones Reservoir. This business opportunity is for the development and long-term management of marina concession facilities and services at Glory Hole Recreation Area in Calaveras County. Proposals are accepted for 45 days. For more information visit www.usbr.govl or www.fbo.gov and search for Keyword/Solicitation “New Melones” or solicitation number MP-18-NM1. For additional information, contact Jonathan Friedman, Chief, Recreation Resources Division, Central California Area Office, at 916-537-7080 (TTY 800-877-8339), or email jfriedman@usbr.gov, or fax 916-537-7035.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTIES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday
Where: Hughson and Turlock
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. In Hughson and Turlock, representatives from Senator Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora’s offices will also be present. Hughson City Hall, 7018 Pine St., from 11 a.m to noon. In Turlock at the Chamber of Commerce, 115 South Golden State Blvd.. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
40 YEARS AGO: Almost 400 administrators, confidential secretaries and non-teaching classified employees of Modesto City Schools on 12-month salary schedules were asked to sign waivers defer their paychecks for the months of July and August. And the Yosemite Community College District had to cancel summer classes and portions of the three campus as well. These responses were due to funding issues with Proposition 13.
