Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Alzheimer’s Association Education Event
When: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd.
Info: This free event is designed to fit the needs of unpaid care partners who are caring for those with mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease, and other forms of dementia. Learn more about the disease, important legal and financial issues to consider, how to navigate communication tips among family members and tips on self-care. Registration requested. If interested call the Alzheimer’s Association at 916-930-9080 or email denise.davis@alz.org or register online at action.alz.org.
What: AGIF & CVHCC Mixer
When: Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The American GI Forum, Pfc. Oscar Sanchez chapter and Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invite the public, veterans and businesses to a joint mixer at the Stanislaus County Veterans Center. There will be no-host cocktails in the lounge along with raffle prizes and appetizers. For more information, contact AGIF Commander, Steve Fimbrez at 209-765-7356.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11
When: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: Public invited to no-host dinner with information on the history of California. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons, which works to preserve and share California’s history. For information, contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: High School Pre-Participation Sports Screenings
When: Wednesday and Thursday
Where: Enochs High School Gym, 3201 Sylvan Ave.
Info: For the fourth straight year, Doctors Medical Center is providing pre-participation sports screenings for all Modesto City Schools high school students on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Enochs High School. Screenings are $25, and Doctors Medical Center will donate 100-percent of the funds to the high school student body accounts. The DMC Trauma Team also will be on hand with concussion goggles to teach athletes the signs and symptoms of concussions. There will also be tips on proper hydration, as well as additional sports-related activities. AMR will be conducting CPR and AED training. For more information call 209-578-1211 or visit www.dmc-modesto.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month, to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board Meeting
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Hughson Unified School District, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: Regular meeting begins in closed session at 6 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTIES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Wednesday
Where: Modesto
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. In Modesto, representatives from Sen. Anthony Cannella, Assemblyman Adam Gray’s offices will also be present. Housing Authority of Stanislaus County, 1701 Robertson Road. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Lake’s Snack Shack, 18175 Lakeview Drive
Info: The mixer will be hosted by Lakeside Catering and will feature an assortment of appetizers. There will be a no-host bar and an opportunity drawing that will include a $50 cash prize. Members and guests will be able to network with local businesses and are welcome to bring a raffle prize to showcase their businesses and products. For more information, contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com..
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Army was getting ready to clean up zinc contamination at four waste-water ponds it maintained on the banks of the Stanislaus River near the Riverbank Army Ammunition plant. The cleanup was estimated to cost $1.2 million. In 1991, the army installed a ground-water treatment plant to remove cyanide and chromium. And in 1990, the plant made the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund list of most-polluted sites.
