News

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (06/11/18)

Bee Staff Reports

June 10, 2018 02:40 PM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

KREGER, Benjamin D. C. and WHEELER, Rebecca A.

ECHEVERRIA. Mayra D. and CASTRO, JR., Raul

URIARTE, Gloria C. and CARDENAS, Jesus J. A.

DUTRA, Austin O. and PYLMAN, Taylor E.

MARTIN, Rachel M. and THRASHER, Ryan C.

GILLIGAN, Richard A. and GRAHAM, Cyndra A. C.

OLIVEIRA, Gregory J. and WEST, Katelyn J.

LEE, Kajah-Kactys C. M. G. and ANGLIN, Clinton J.

HOPKINS, Kristi L. and WOOD, Brian L.

VILLALPANDO, Miguel A. and PARSONS, Angelina M.

ORTIZ, Carmen and SANDOVAL-QUINTANAR, Omar C.

PALACIOS-GARCIA, Araceli and LOPEZ-ESPINOZA, Ricardo

BARRERA, Monica and COCHRAN, Christopher R.

RODRIGUES, Megan K. and ORTEGA-COVARRUBIAS, Alonso

GORDON, Ronald J. and MIL, Raziel

NORTHRIP, Joseph L. and LUNA, Bianeth A.

LAZCANO, Vanessa and HERRERA, JR., Juan M.

APODACA, Edward N. and ROCCONI, Janis L.

SARMAS, Valine C. and MACIAS, Joseph M.

SHAHBAZIAN DIZEJTAK, Anoulin and TAJADDOD GALAVAN, Rayan

CHAVEZ, Breseira and ORTIZ-MENDOZA, Christian E.

HARDIN, II, Brian L. and VASQUEZ, Jade

STEWART-LAWTON, Shane N. and HALLUM, Lindsey N.

SOINE, Sarah G. and DENHAM, Micah H.

MCKAY, Raymond A. and DION-DEANE, Christina A.

SATKAMP, Jazlynn S. and HARRIS, JR., Jay D.

PALMATEER, Samantha A. and COPENHAVER, JR., Robert A.

FAIRCHILDS, Donald W. and SACCO, Gianna D.

PARKER, Zachary R. and VAN DYK, Christina M.

CHESNIC, Jenea R. and BRUNTON, Matthew R.

JOHNSON, Luke C. and BREESE, Jillian V.

DANIEL, Marie T. and DURAN, Anthony M.

SOTO-MELCHOR, Tobias and CARDENAS-TAPIA, Cruz M.

JOHNSON, Victoria M. C. and VASQUEZ, Zachary R.

MANN, Christopher L. and MURPHEY, Jennifer R.

CREECH, Brett H. and VENEMAN, Cassandra E.

MAIMONE, Joseph L. and LAFOLLETTE, Jennifer R.

WEEDEN, Lydia M. and LARSON, Benjamin C.

PINCKNEY, Raissa N. and GRAHAM, Morgan D.

FOWLER, James E. and MARTINEZ, Blanca E.

FLETCHER, Kyndel M. and HELLER, James A.

SHAMON, Sadef Z. and OCHOA-LOPEZ, Ana B.

MUNOZ, Gilberto and OCHOA-PLATA, Orquidea G.

LENIHAN, Lori L. and BEGA DIGIOVANI, Douglas

HOPKINS, Mark R. and LINDSTROM, Gloria E.

BAKER, Abigail C. and VAN VLIET, Benjamin T.

PETREY, Kristin N. M. and STEWART, Dante M.

VENEGAS, Pablo M. and GOMEZ-ESPINOZA, Elena

ESPARZA, Julian P. and CAPECENIO, Liza P.

RUBIO-VELAZQUEZ, Alonso and GARCIA-RAMOS, Evelyn S.

HONNETTE, Taylor N.-M. and MERCER, Johnathan T.

KOMANEE, Christopher and CATLETT, Miranda R.

FOX, Samual E. and HADLEY, Nicole L.

COCHRAN, Bethany J. and CUNHA, Chase T.

GUERRA-MARTINEZ, Rigoberto A. and SANDOVAL, Yvette C.

TURNER, Jason E. and PADILLA, Carrie D.

GALLANT, Amanda J. and DENYS, Jared C.

WIEGGER, Raymond L. and ONATE, Patricia A. M.

ROBIN, John M. and WRIGHT, Suzanne N.

REIS, John S. and GOULD, Maria Y. A.

SENG, Van and LIM, Vayhong

KISST, Andrew J. and COLEMAN, Lauren K.

RODRIGUEZ, II., Joe J. and VEGA, Marco A.

HARTZ, Susan L. and OTTO, Jeffrey R.

YOUNAN, Zaia G. and DIKHO, Grace M.

ZARAMSKAS, Paige J. and FOSTER, Dylan

ESPINOZA, Martha L. and RAMIREZ, JR., Adan

PURDOM, Reta A. R. and GOMEZ, Damian R.

KALDANI, Michael and BETYAGHOUB, Bernadet

HEINRICHS, Emma S. and MUELLER, Nathan J.

NAVARRO, Kaitlynn A. and LOPEZ, Roman A.

  Comments  