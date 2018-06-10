Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/11/18)

MODESTO
What: Prayer Breakfast
When: Tuesday, June 12, 7 to 8:30 a.m.
Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 9th St.
Info: This sixth annual community prayer event will focus on blessing seven spheres of community influence: family, citywide church/ministries, education, business, government, media and arts/entertainment/sports. Breakfast will be served. Seats are $15. Table sponsorships are available. For more information or to purchase a seat, call 209-324-9447, email info@praymodesto.org or visit www.praymodesto.org or www.facebook.com/PrayModesto.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Complimentary Tea Tasting
When: Wednesday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Gift Shop invites the community to its next complimentary tea tasting. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore the shop while also learning about the McHenry Mansion. Tea and treats are free. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit mchenrymansion.org/Gift_Shop.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County board’s monthly meeting will be in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTIES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: Escalon and Modesto
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions In Escalon and Modesto, representatives from Sen. Anthony Cannella, Assemblyman Adam Gray and Assemblyman Heath Flora’s offices will also be present. Escalon City Hall, 2060 McHenry Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m, plus Flora’s office. Modesto, Housing Authority of Stanislaus County, 1701 Robertson Road, plus Cannella and Gray. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
