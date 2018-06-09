Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group that meets the second Tuesday of each month with volunteers who have been through a heart event. This month’s guest speaker will be Kim Stockdale, who will discuss CPR training. For more information, please call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 7 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow, Modesto Irrigation District, Hart Ransom School District and Salida Fire. For more information email at Woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Junior College New Students Day
When: Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: High school seniors and other first-time students enrolling at MJC meet in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center; attendance and campus parking are free. The event provides assistance with applications, orientation, assessment and advising workshops. For more information or to register call 209-575-6789 or visit www.mjc.edu/news/2018newstudentdays.
What: Flag Day Luncheon by LCR
When: Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Latino Community Roundtable's Flag Day Luncheon with speakers Donna Linder, Stanislaus County Clerk Recorders Office, and Debbie Barrera, community advocate with “We Are La Raza.” Linder will provide information on the primary election results and other election topics. Barrera will speak on social justice. $20 at the door. For more information, contact Aaron Anguiano, 209-567-1040.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or local pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Lake’s Snack Shack, 18175 Lakeveiw Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its June mixer with appetizers, a no-host bar and drawing. Members and guests can network with local businesses. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com.
