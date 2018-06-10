Hot dogs, sodas and new playground. Community invited to celebrate at Graceada Park

Every year, the class from Leadership Modesto believes it’s the best class ever. This year, they might have a reason to crow loudest — and they’re inviting the public to help celebrate on Monday evening.
The 2018 group from the annual Modesto Chamber of Commerce service program raised more in money, goods and services than any class prior for its big community project — $60,000 worth, according to Chamber President Cecil Russell. And the project, like those over the past 35 years of Leadership Modesto, is a gift to the community.
This year’s crew has worked to completely restore the playground at Graceada Park. The project was completed on Saturday and will be presented to the community with a ribbon cutting and party on Monday evening, June 11, that features free hot dogs and sodas provided by the Modesto Fire Department, Russell said.
“You have got to give (the 2018 Leadership Modesto) group a lot of credit,” said Russell, who admitted he was skeptical when he heard how much they wanted to raise for the project. The most raised in the past was around $35,000.
Monday’s event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Graceada Park playground, located along Park Avenue in Modesto.
Comments