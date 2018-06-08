Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/09/18)

MODESTO
What: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Voter Registrar Lee Lundgren and Donna Linder will discuss unofficial results from the primary election, trends, demographics and what it means for the November general election. Free and open to the public. Call Patty for more information, 209-303-4042 or email: demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Prayer Breakfast
When: Tuesday, June 12, 7 to 8:30 a.m.
Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 9th St.
Info: This 6th annual community prayer event will focus on blessing seven spheres of community influence: family, citywide church/ministries, education, business, government, media and arts/entertainment/sports. Breakfast will be served. Seats are $15. Table sponsorships are available. For more information or to purchase a seat call 209-324-9447, or email info@praymodesto.org or visit www.praymodesto.org or www.facebook.com/PrayModesto.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: Public invited to no-host dinner with information on the history of California. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons which works to preserve and share California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: Summer Food Service Program
When: Through June 29, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Various locations
Info: The Stanislaus Union School District will participate in this program administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The district offers breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free of charge to children who are 18 and younger at the following locations: Chrysler Elementary, 2818 Conant Ave.; Eisenhut Elementary, 1809 Sheldon Drive; Agnes Baptist Elementary, 1825 Cheyenne Way. Lunch only is offered at Muncy Park, 2410 Janna Way and dinner only at Prescott Junior High, 2243 Rumble Road, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Shena Wilson at 209-545-1856 or email swilson1@stanunion.k12.ca.us.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County board monthly will be in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
MARIPOSA
What: Briceburg Visitor Center
When: Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., Saturdays-Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Highway 140 at Merced River
Info: The Bureau of Land Management Mother Lode Field Office is reopening the Briceburg Visitor Center located 12 miles northeast of Mariposa along State Route 140 at the entrance of the Merced River Recreation Management Area. The Briceburg Put-in offers day use parking, restrooms, barbeque grills, picnic spots and boat launch. For more information, call 209-379-9414 or visit www.blm.gov/visit/briceburg-visitor-center.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest. Project area is located approximately half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road. The community is asked not to report it as a wildland fire. The 49-acre prescribed burn may begin May 28 and continue through June. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTIES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Tuesday
Where: Escalon
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. In Escalon, representatives from Assemblyman Heath Flora’s offices will also be present. Escalon City Hall, 2060 McHenry Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
100 YEARS AGO: The Star Theater announced its weekend movie schedule. The theater planned to show, “Petticoat Pilot,” featuring Vivian Martin and the Mack Sennett’s “His Smothered Love.”
