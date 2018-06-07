Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/07/18)

MODESTO
What: Downtown Modesto Series Presents
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Modesto Series presents a piano recital by Tyler Hayford. Tickets are $15 general, $10 student. Box office opens at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-522-9046.
What: Modesto Nuts Intentional Walk Program
When: Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m.
Where: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive
Info: The Modesto Nuts Baseball Club and regional partners support health and wellness through the “Intentional Walk,” a community walking program June 9-Aug. 18. The kick-off event and ceremonial “first walk” on Saturday will feature program partners and community participants walking together for better health. For more information call Emily Nauseda at 415-277-4903 or email enauseda@allisonpr.com.
What: Prayer Breakfast
When: Tuesday, June 12, 7 to 8:30 a.m.
Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 9th St.
Info: This 6th annual community prayer event will focus on blessing seven spheres of community influence: family, citywide church/ministries, education, business, government, media and arts/entertainment/sports. Breakfast will be served. Seats are $15. Table sponsorships are available. For more information or to purchase a seat call 209-324-9447, or email info@praymodesto.org or visit www.praymodesto.org or www.facebook.com/PrayModesto.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County board monthly will be in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: The City of Modesto held a memorial service for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who had been shot on election night in Los Angeles. The memorial, held in Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, was organized by the Mayor Lee H. Davies prayer breakfast committee. Dr. Merrill J. Alexander, a local physician and former committee member, presented the memorial address and the 75-member Grace Davis Choir provided music.
Comments