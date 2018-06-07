Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/08/18)

MODESTO
What: All Church Sale
When: Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Centenary Church, 1911 Toyon Ave.
Info: Sale includes furniture, appliances, household goods, home and holiday décor and more. There also will be a food booth. Proceeds benefit ministries and missions. For more information, call 209-527-5441.
What: Fly Your Kite Day and Potluck
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Charles M. Sharp Park, 1900 Torrid Ave.
Info: Woodland West Community Neighborhood will hold a neighborhood gathering. Bring kites, the family, a dish to share, something to sit on and your own drinks. Table service will be provided. For more information contact Terhesa Gamboa at 209-576-8484 or email wwestcn@gmail.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group that meets the second Tuesday of each month with volunteers who have been through a heart event. This month’s guest speaker will be Kim Stockdale, who will discuss CPR training. For more information, please call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: Flag Day Luncheon by LCR
When: Thursday, June 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th Street
Info: Latino Community Roundtable's Flag Day Luncheon with speakers Donna Linder, Stanislaus County Clerk Recorders Office, and Debbie Barrera, community advocate with “We Are La Raza.” Linder will provide information on the primary election results and other election topics. Barrera will speak on social justice. $20 at the door. For more information, contact Aaron Anguiano, 209-567-1040.
What: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto
Info: Voter Registrar Lee Lundgren and Donna Linder will discuss unofficial results from the primary election, trends, demographics and what it means for the November general election. Free and open to the public. Call Patty for more information, 209-303-4042 or email: demwomensclub@gmail.com
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice also available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Lake’s Snack Shack, 18175 Lakeveiw Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its June mixer with appetizers, a no-host bar and drawing. Members and guests can network with local businesses. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The Elks Lodge of Modesto urged citizens to display the American flag in recognition of national Flag Week. Patriotic and fraternal organizations planned to participate in a parade in the business district; after, Colonel E. R. Poust, commanding officer of Hammond General Hospital, would speak at the court house lawn.
