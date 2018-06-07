Mom of triplets gives Modesto Marathon one for the record books

A speedy Sunnyvale mom landed herself and the Modesto Marathon in the Guinness World Records.
Ann Marie Cody's time of 4 hours, 6 minutes and 33 seconds in the 26.2-mile run on March 11 earned her the record for fastest female pushing a triple stroller. Her certificate proclaims her "officially amazing." Marathon organizers congratulated her in a Facebook post Saturday.
According to the Guinness site, Cody "made her record-breaking attempt with her triplets in the pram. She chose to break this record to raise awareness and funds for premature and ill babies in neonatal intensive care units."
Cody has been on a tear. Just over a month after her Modesto run, she bested her own Guinness record for fastest half marathon while pushing a triple pram. She did so in the inaugural Silicon Valley Half-Marathon in downtown San Jose, according to the Mercury News.
With her 16-month-old triplets in the stroller, she finished in one hour, 46 minutes and 13 seconds, the Mercury News reported. That beat her previous time by nearly two minutes, which she set in the Fresno California Classic Half-Marathon in November.
The Guinness site has not yet recognized Cody's half marathon. It lists the record holder as Ashlee Eskelsen in Montgomery, Alabama, who ran 1:47:32.4 March 10.
Even with the stroller, which including the kids weighs about 120 pounds, Cody placed 49th out of 753 women registered for the San Jose event, and 153rd overall out of 1,474 entrants. “I went out hard, I tried to not leave any gas in the tank,” she told the Mercury News.
At the November run, Cody told The Fresno Bee, "I’ve always enjoyed running and I was looking for something I could do and the kids could do as well. I like it, they like it (and) they get to take naps."
