Mom of triplets gives Modesto Marathon one for the record books

Ann Marie Cody of Sunnyvale turns on the afterburners as she nears the finish line pushing her triplets-snug in their triple stroller- in the Fresno Half Marathon race, Sunday morning, Nov. 5, 2017, to set a Guinness World Record, for the fastest half marathon pushing a triple stroller, for a finish time of one hour, 48 minutes. She wouldn’t give the kid’s names, calling them her “Triple viking Clan.” Fresno Bee file