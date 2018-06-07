Man punched a table, and it nearly punched his ticket

Alcohol and anger can be a deadly combination, especially when there's a weapon or vehicle involved.
But punching a piece of furniture was enough to put a Turlock man in danger of losing his life. The incident happened Sunday and the Turlock Police Department's patrol supervisor report referred to it as the "call of the day."
A family called 911 to report that the intoxicated man punched a table, causing himself serious injury. He was bleeding heavily, the caller told a dispatcher.
The officer first on scene assessed the injuries "and realized the laceration to his arm was bleeding profusely," Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said. "He retrieved his tourniquet and applied it to his arm."
AMR arrived, continued medical care and took the man to Doctors Medical Center for treatment. "I later contacted Doctors Hospital and learned that because the tourniquet was applied, it saved his life," Holeman said. "Medical staff said that without the tourniquet being applied, he may have bled to death."
