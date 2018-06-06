It was something else Stanislaus deputies saw that led to woman's DUI arrest

When you've got to go, you've got to go.
Still, an Atwater woman unwittingly picked a poor spot to relieve herself roadside early Wednesday.
"This DUI driver was so drunk and lost this morning, she thought it would be a good idea to pull over and go potty by this gate," the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department posted with photos on Facebook on Wednesday morning. "What she didn’t realize was the gate was the main entrance to the Sheriff’s Department parking lot."
The woman already had been the subject of a 911 call about 2:25 a.m. that reported a driver weaving on Crows Landing Road, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen. The southbound Honda sedan at least once hit a curb, the caller said.
The sedan was not immediately located, but a short time later, the CHP was called to Hackett Road by sheriff's deputies to conduct a DUI evaluation of 21-year-old Atwater resident Benicia Medina. She had been detained by deputies who witnessed her "in action" — meaning going to the bathroom — outside the parking lot fence.
The evaluation determined Medina was intoxicated, and she was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent, Olsen said.
