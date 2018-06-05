Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/06/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Music by Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 admission supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Empire School Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Empire District Office, 116 N. McClure Road
Info: Closed session at 6 p.m.; regular meeting 6:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit agendaonline.net/Public/empireunion. For district information, call 209-521-2800, ext. 2216, or email Claudia L. Vicino, at cvicino@empire.k12.ca.us or visit www.empire.k12.ca.us.
What: Flag Day Luncheon by LCR
When: Thursday, June 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Latino Community Roundtable's Flag Day Luncheon with speakers Donna Linder, Stanislaus County Clerk Recorders Office, and Debbie Barrera, community advocate with “We Are La Raza.” Linder will provide information on the primary election results and other election topics. Barrera will speak on social justice. $20 at the door. For more information, contact Aaron Anguiano, 209-567-1040.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center monthly breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice also available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTIES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Friday
Where: Newman and Patterson
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. In Newman and Patterson, representatives from Senator Anthony Cannella and Assemblyman Adam Gray offices will also be present. Newman City Hall, 938 Fresno St., from 9 to 10 a.m.; and Patterson City Hall at 1 Plaza Circle, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
TURLOCK
What: Give Cancer the Boot
When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Celebration for cancer survivors, cancer advocates and cancer caregivers. The day will feature Rita’s Italian Ice, music with KAT Country, games and gifts for attendees. For more information call 209-576-3569.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that there was an expected 80 percent turnout at the polls on this day in Stanislaus County. The community had two major propositions to vote on: Proposition 13, the Jarvis-Gann property tax limitation initiative; and Proposition 8, the state Legislature’s tax relief measure.
