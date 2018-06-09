Students at a high school in Nyanza District, Kenya, install a solar panel made by students at Dutcher Middle School in Turlock, CA, with help from physics majors at California State University, Stanislaus. The panel was donated through We Share Solar, a Berkeley-based group that helps improve electricity reliability for schools around the world.
Students at a high school in Nyanza District, Kenya, install a solar panel made by students at Dutcher Middle School in Turlock, CA, with help from physics majors at California State University, Stanislaus. The panel was donated through We Share Solar, a Berkeley-based group that helps improve electricity reliability for schools around the world. Stanislaus State University

Kenyan girls get light to study by, thanks to solar panels made by Turlock students

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

June 09, 2018 02:45 PM

Middle school and college students in Turlock made solar panels to supply electricity for a girls school in Kenya.

Physics majors at California State University, Stanislaus, worked with Dutcher Middle School's science club last fall to assemble the small devices.

They went to a high school in Nyanza District, Kenya, that had been getting by on generators, lanterns and flashlights. The gift went over well, judging by thank-you letters back to Turlock.

“I enjoy reading my notes in every subject, and when I am bored, I read novels,” wrote a 14-year-old named Susan.

The project had help from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and from We Share Solar, a Berkeley-based group that sends panels to schools around the world.

The Kenyan school works to lift students from extreme poverty while battling "deeply entrenched gender roles" that lead to forced marriage, early pregnancy and a high rate of HIV/AIDS, according to a news release from Stan State.

