Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Modesto Nuts Intentional Walk Program
When: Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m.
Where: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive
Info: This season, the Modesto Nuts Baseball Club and a coalition of regional partners are supporting health and wellness through the launch of “Intentional Walk,” a community walking program taking place June 9 – August 18. In baseball, an intentional walk can be a beneficial play to help a team improve their chance for success. The Intentional Walk program kick-off event and ceremonial “first walk” will be Saturday and will feature program partners and community participants walking together for better health. A press conference will be held in the East Picnic Pavilion. Attendees can arrive and park in the east parking lot off Neece Drive. For more information call Emily Nauseda at +1 415-277-4903 or email enauseda@allisonpr.com.
What: 6th Annual Prayer Breakfast
When: Tuesday, June 12, 7 to 8:30 a.m.
Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 9th Street
Info: Churches, ministries and organizations have united in an project, called “Pray Modesto,” to ensure that the city of Modesto is blessed with prayer daily.Breakfast will be served. Seats are $15 per person. Table sponsorships are available. For more information or to purchase a seat call 209-324-9447, or email info@praymodesto.org or visit www.praymodesto.org or www.facebook.com/PrayModesto.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Co. Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: Meetings are held in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
GROVELAND
What: Audubon Society Bird Walk
When: Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Where: Groveland CSD, 18966 Ferretti Road
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites members and the community on its next bird walk at the Groveland Community Services District property. The district’s grounds are home to 200 plus acres of oak, pine and willow habitat with three water storage ponds. Walker are asked to meeting in the GCSD’s parking lot. For more information contact Jeanne Ridgley at 209-962-7598.
MERCED
What: Merced County Fair
When: Starting Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Merced County Fair, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Info: The 2018 Merced County Fair marks the Fair’s 127th year of showcasing the best in Merced County. Opening Ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. It’s the third annual Mercy Medical Center’s “We Care Wednesday” Community Food Drive benefiting the Merced County Food Bank. Free entry in exchange for a donation of five cans of food. For more information on the fair, visit www.mercedcountyfair.com.
SONORA
What: Friends and Neighbors Expo
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: This ninth annual event features resources and programs for community members age 50 and over, sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging with Sierra Senior Providers. There will be volunteer and activity opportunities as well as health, internet communications, travel and more. Sponsors include Chicken Ranch Casino, Heuton Memorial Chapel, Black Oak Casino and TC Transit. Admission and parking is free; call for a ride at 209-533-0404. For more information call the Sonora Senior Center at 209-533-2622 or visit coasenior.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County's gross agricultural income in 1992 hit the billion-dollar mark for the third consecutive year, according to the annual crop report from the Stanislaus County Agriculture Commissioner's Office. Agricultural Commissioner Keith Mahan reported that total crop production from the previous year rose $3.8 million. The county's traditional farm commodity leader, milk, remained in the No. 1 spot with a gross value of $285.6 million, a $10 million gain over 1991, according to the report.
