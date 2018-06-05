Man killed in Escalon crash ID'd as Mountain View resident

The driver killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 120 in Escalon has been identified as a Mountain View resident.
The three-vehicle crash near Sutliff Road occurred about 5:50 a.m. Demetrio Martinez-Sanchez, 35, was driving east in a A GMC Yukon Denali when he crossed into the westbound lane. A Subaru headed west swerved to avoid the Yukon, but a Ford truck behind the Subaru struck the Yukon head-on.
Martinez-Sanchez was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford truck suffered major injuries and was flown to an area hospital.
Two passengers in the Yukon, both males, also were injured. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The driver of the Subaru, which was clipped in the crash, was not injured.
