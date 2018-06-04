Oakdale man killed in hit-and-run crash was just 2 days away from birthday

The Oakdale man killed early Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in the Waterford area has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office as Marinus Lubbers, 45.
Oakdale resident Tina Tunner posted on Facebook that Lubbers was her brother and would have turned 46 Monday, June 4. "My mom hasn't stopped crying," she wrote.
Lubbers was driving a 1953 Chevy truck east on Yosemite Boulevard west of Geer Road when he was struck from behind by a Mercedes sedan about 1:45 a.m. The impact forced the Chevy off the roadway. Because of its age, it was not equipped with seat belts and Lubbers was ejected, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen.
The driver of the Mercedes, and any possible passengers, fled the scene of the crash. Alcohol containers were found inside the car.
As of Monday morning, there was no word from the CHP on whether the registered owner of the Mercedes had been contacted and was the person believed to have been driving.
Anyone who witnessed or has information on the crash is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be texted to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type "TIP704" along with your message.
