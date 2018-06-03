Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316, will be holding its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites service members who served in the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information, contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and leave a message
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Summer Food Service Program
When: Through June 29, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Various locations
Info: The Stanislaus Union School District announces its sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program as administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, beginning Monday, June 4. The district will offer breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. free of charge to children who are 18 and younger. Those interested in the program may go to the following locations: Chrysler Elementary, 2818 Conant Ave.; Eisenhut Elementary, 1809 Sheldon Dr.; Agnes Baptist Elementary, 1825 Cheyenne Way. Lunch only at Muncy Park, 2410 Janna Way. Dinner only at Prescott Junior High, 2243 Rumble Road, 4 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Shena Wilson at 209-545-1856 or email swilson1@stanunion.k12.ca.us.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65, invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
MI-WOK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok prescribed burn
When: Continous
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The U.S. Forest Service is announcing plans for a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest. The project area is located along Forest Road 3N24, off Italian Bar Road -Forest Road 2N63 - south of Deer Creek. The community is asked not to report as a wildland fire. The prescribed burn may continue through spring as long as conditions allow. Burning is contingent on weather, fuel moisture and air quality. The planned size of the prescribed burn is up to 140 acres. For more information call 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The U.S. Forest Service is announcing plans for a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest. Project area is located approximately half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road on Summit Ranger District. The community is asked not to report as a wildland fire. The prescribed burn may continue through June as long as conditions allow. The planned size of the prescribed burn is up to 49 acres. For more information call 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series moves on with its summer program featuring musician Patrick Hogan with the Big Band and Vocal Jazz Choirs in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net or visit facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries.
STANISLAUS FOREST
What: Summit Ranger District Prescribed Burn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The U.S. Forest Service is announcing plans for a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest. The project area is located approximately 6 miles northeast of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 5N02, in the vicinity of Dry Meadow Fire Station. The community is asked not to report as a wildland fire. The prescribed burn may continue through June as long as conditions allow. Burning is contingent on weather, fuel moisture and air quality. The planned size of the prescribed burn is up to 1,090 acres, with ignition of approximately 50 to 150 acres planned daily. For more information call 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
