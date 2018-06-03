Stanislaus County birth announcements (06/04/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
May 23
FERNANDEZ: Nubia and Nicolas, Delhi, boy
May 24
CASILLAS: Bianca, Turlock, boy
RUEDAS-GUERERO: Miryam and Bradley Blodgett, Merced, boy
PINON: Angelina, Turlock, girl
May 25
MULLIGAN: Jamie, Atwater, girl
DELGADO: Jessica, Newman, girl
DEANDA: Anyssa and Eric, Hilmar, boy
FLORES: Alondra, Winton, boy
SLIGER: Shawntay, Turlock, boy
NUCI: Maria and Miguel, Turlock, girl
May 27
HOLDEN: Shari and Cory, Hilmar, boy
May 29
GONZALEZ: Sarah and Arturo, Turlock, boy
KAUR: Harpreet and Aobal Singh, Turlock, boy
CALLOWAY: Shanyn, Delhi, boy
