Stanislaus County birth announcements (06/04/18)

Bee Staff Reports

June 03, 2018 01:58 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

May 23

FERNANDEZ: Nubia and Nicolas, Delhi, boy

May 24

CASILLAS: Bianca, Turlock, boy

RUEDAS-GUERERO: Miryam and Bradley Blodgett, Merced, boy

PINON: Angelina, Turlock, girl

May 25

MULLIGAN: Jamie, Atwater, girl

DELGADO: Jessica, Newman, girl

DEANDA: Anyssa and Eric, Hilmar, boy

FLORES: Alondra, Winton, boy

SLIGER: Shawntay, Turlock, boy

NUCI: Maria and Miguel, Turlock, girl

May 27

HOLDEN: Shari and Cory, Hilmar, boy

May 29

GONZALEZ: Sarah and Arturo, Turlock, boy

KAUR: Harpreet and Aobal Singh, Turlock, boy

CALLOWAY: Shanyn, Delhi, boy

