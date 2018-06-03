CHP at scene of reported fatal vehicle wreck east of Patterson

Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal wreck east of Patterson early Sunday morning.
The California Highway Patrol reported that a vehicle crashed into a tree at the intersection of East Las Palmas and Elm avenues at about 6:50 a.m.
CHP called a coroner to the scene at 7:13 a.m.
There was no immediate vehicle description or the number of possible victims.
It was the fourth fatal wreck in the Modesto area since early Saturday morning.
We'll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
