Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/03/18)

MODESTO
Who: Modesto School Board Meeting
When: Monday, 4:45 p.m.
Where: Staff Development Center Building, 425 Locust St.
Info: The Modesto City Schools,t Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 4:45 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. For agenda information, visit www.mcs4kids.com, scroll over “District”, click “Board of Education” and select Agendas for Monday’s business. For district information, call 209-574-1500 or email PublicInfo@mcs4kids.com.
What: Modesto Junior College “New Students Day”
When: Thursday, June 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: MJC - East Campus, 435 College Avenue
Info: New Student Day is for high school seniors and other first-time students enrolling at MJC. Students meet in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center; attendance and campus parking are free. The event provides assistance with application, orientation, assessment and advising workshops. For more information or to register call 209-575-6789 or visit www.mjc.edu/news/2018newstudentdays.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club meets first Tuesday of every month. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 5 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
MERCED
What: Merced County Fair
When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Merced County Fair, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Info: The 2018 Merced County Fair marks the Fair’s 127th year of showcasing the best in Merced County. Opening Ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. It’s the third annual Mercy Medical Center’s “We Care Wednesday” Community Food Drive benefiting the Merced County Food Bank. Free entry in exchange for a donation of five cans of food. For more information on the fair, visit www.mercedcountyfair.com.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 6:15 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:15 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/ public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
SONORA
What: Spring Photography Contest
When: Deadline Monday
Where: Email Submission
Info: The Bureau of Reclamation announces the second annual spring photography contest at New Melones Lake. The photo contest will consist of three categories: landscape, flora/fauna, and recreation. Participants can submit one photograph per category. All photographs must be from the New Melones Lake Recreation Area, taken in 2018 and original, non-photo shopped images. The contest is open to only amateur photographers. The deadline for submissions is Monday. The winning photographs will be announced by Wednesday, July 4. Submit photographs to Joshua Pelham at email jpelham@usbr.gov, include the photographer’s name, contact information, location of the photograph, and photographic category of each picture. For more information, contact Joshua at 209-536-9094, ext. 236.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
